ISLAMABAD, March 6th, 2025: The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have agreed to enhance bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation especially in the areas of defence, technology and aviation sectors.

The crucial discussion to this end was held during a meeting between H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker, Special Envoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of FDR Ethiopia to Pakistan, and H.E. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Defence and Aviation.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the existing level of cooperation between the two brotherly countries and explored various avenues for further collaboration in various areas.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker conveyed the felicitation of the Government of the FDR Ethiopia to the Defence Minister on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The Ambassador briefed the Minister about the effective role being played by the Ethiopian Airlines in the Look Africa and Engage Africa policy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He invited the Minister for the Single-Country Exhibition being hosted by the FDR Ethiopia and organized by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Addis Ababa this year in May.

On the other side, the Minister assured the Ambassador of his all possible support in further strengthening the bilateral relations of the two countries.

Minister Khawaja Asif said the Government of Pakistan is committed to enhance its relations with the African countries under its Look Africa and Engage Africa Policy.

On the occasion, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jemal presented the Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award to the Minister in recognition of his exemplary role to promote the bilateral relations of the two countries.