ESU Pakistan: Annual General Body Meeting Elects New Leadership for 2026–27

ESU Pakistan: The Annual General Body Meeting 2026 of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESU Pakistan) brought together members and leadership to review progress, discuss future priorities and strengthen collaboration for the organisation’s next phase.

District Governor Shahzad Sabir RID 3271 attended the meeting and joined members in discussions focused on organisational development, leadership and long-term growth.

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During the session, members congratulated Irfan Qureshi on being designated as President for the 2026–27 term and Shahzad Sabir on assuming the role of Vice President.

Participants described the meeting as productive and highlighted meaningful discussions, constructive ideas and a shared commitment to advancing the organisation’s objectives.

Speakers emphasised the importance of active participation, stronger engagement and continued collaboration to expand the impact of ESU Pakistan’s initiatives.

The gathering concluded with a renewed focus on leadership, innovation and creating sustainable opportunities for future growth.