Karachi : The Pakistan-Africa Economic Council has taken a historic step to further strengthen the economic relations between Pakistan and Africa. The goal of this initiative is to open new doors for trade and investment between the two regions, which will provide unique economic opportunities for Pakistan. These thoughts were expressed by the Director General of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Africa, Dr. Ahmad Ali Serohi, during the swearing-in ceremony of the Pakistan-Africa Economic Council’s officials as the chief guest. He said that there is a need to further strengthen the economic relations between Pakistan and Africa, and the establishment of the Pakistan-Africa Economic Council will prove to be a significant milestone in this regard. Efforts are ongoing to fully capitalize on the business opportunities in the 54 African countries. With the establishment of the Pakistan-Africa Economic Council, economic relations between the two regions will be further strengthened, which will ultimately create new employment opportunities. These opportunities will provide Pakistani youth with self-employment and work facilities in various sectors, which will not only improve Pakistan’s economy but also increase tax revenue for the government.

Later, in his address, the newly elected Chairman of the Pakistan-Africa Economic Council, Dr. Shahbaz Ali Malik, said that the establishment of the Pakistan-Africa Economic Council is a unique opportunity that will further stabilize Pakistan’s economy. There are numerous investment opportunities in Africa’s vast and developing market, and we intend to fully utilize this opportunity. He appealed to Pakistan’s chambers of commerce and the business community to make full use of this unique opportunity and benefit from the business and trade opportunities in the 54 African countries. This will not only change Pakistan’s economic landscape but will also pave the way for new economic growth. We hope that through the Pakistan-Africa Economic Council, economic relations between the two regions will be further strengthened, and the path will be paved for Pakistan to become part of the world’s major economies.

On this occasion, the chief guest, Dr. Ahmad Ali Serohi, swore in Chairman Dr. Shahbaz Ali Malik, Vice Chairman Rehan Chawla, Fawad Sheikh, Nasir Sheikh, and Abdul Wahab Edhi. He congratulated the new officials on assuming their responsibilities and expressed his determination that this council would further improve the economic relations between the two regions.