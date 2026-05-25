KARACHI (25-05-2026): A Charter Presentation and Members Induction Ceremony was organized in Karachi under the banner of Lions Club Karachi Platinum, attended by personalities from various walks of life. The club was established with the aim of promoting social service, education, healthcare, and the welfare of humanity.

The ceremony was attended by Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz, Patron-in-Chief Asif Sum Sum, Chairperson Fayyaz Ilyas, Lions Club International Director Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Hanif Gohar, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Saqib Sadaqat, Honorary Consul of Ivory Coast Fazal Dada Bhai, Noren Khan,Shoeb Kan and others, who expressed their good wishes for the club. An oath-taking ceremony for the new members was also held.

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Speaking at the event, Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz said that today’s ceremony was not merely the inauguration of a club, but the beginning of a new journey of humanitarian service. He congratulated Asif Sum Sum, Fayyaz Ilyas, and Malik Khuda Bakhsh for laying the foundation of Lions Club Karachi Platinum with hard work, vision, and sincerity. He stated that positive change in society comes not through slogans, but through practical actions, and he was pleased that this platform would play a strong role through education, healthcare, and welfare initiatives. He added that the presence of distinguished personalities at the event proved that when sincere people unite for a noble cause, success becomes inevitable. He expressed confidence that within a year, the club would be counted among Karachi’s prominent and effective welfare organizations. He emphasized the need to collectively promote hope, brotherhood, and the spirit of service in the country.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that Lions Club International has always played an important role around the world in humanitarian service, education, healthcare, and social welfare, and he was delighted that a strong and dynamic platform had now been established in Karachi in the form of Lions Club Platinum. He congratulated Asif Sum Sum, Fayyaz Ilyas, and the entire team for turning this vision into reality. He said their aim was not merely to create an organization, but to build a family that could become the voice of every needy person. He further stated that Pakistan today requires unity, positivity, and practical service. If everyone combines their capabilities and resources, improvement can be brought not only to Karachi but to the entire country. He welcomed all new members and expressed hope that they would continue to advance the mission of humanitarian service.

Asif Sum Sum said that he was thankful to Almighty Allah for providing such a platform where people had gathered with the spirit of serving humanity. He remarked that Lions Club Karachi Platinum was not just an organization, but a vision and a dream to bring positive change to society. He said that efforts would be made to take practical initiatives in education, healthcare, youth welfare, and assistance for deserving individuals. He expressed happiness that distinguished personalities from across the country attended the ceremony, adding that their presence had strengthened the organizers’ confidence and morale. He assured that they would transform this platform into one of Karachi’s leading welfare organizations, emphasizing that they would win hearts through practical service rather than mere words.

Fayyaz Ilyas said that it was a matter of immense happiness and pride for him that the official inauguration ceremony of Lions Club Karachi Platinum was being held. He stated that the purpose of this platform was not just to organize events, but to make humanitarian service a mission of life. He said they wanted to launch projects in education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and social welfare that would directly benefit the public. He added that although every individual contributes to society in some capacity, collective efforts through a united platform produce far greater results. He thanked all members and guests, especially Malik Khuda Bakhsh and Asif Sum Sum, for their leadership and guidance in beginning this journey. He expressed confidence that, God willing, Lions Club Platinum would become a symbol of humanitarian service not only in Karachi but throughout Pakistan.