Karachi (August 5, 2025) — Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, praised the commitment of Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Convener of the Standing Committee on Energy of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Chairman of Malik Group, for installing electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment not only in Sindh but across the country. He stated that Sindh is ready to take a new turn in the energy sector. Affordable electricity is already being supplied to K-Electric from the Nooriabad Power Plant and other hybrid and solar parks in Sindh, and more cheap electricity will be provided in the future. However, K-Electric continues to express unnecessary concerns over fossil fuel prices, which is regrettable.

Chairman of Malik Group, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, stated that the steps taken by the federal and provincial governments for the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plants and charging equipment are not only a solution to the energy crisis but also a major step towards economic revival, environmental protection, and technological self-reliance. He added that Sindh is no longer lagging behind in the race for energy development.

Speaking at the sixth meeting of the FPCCI Energy Committee, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government will not impose taxes on solar energy as it is a clean, cheap, and sustainable source of energy that must be promoted further.

On this occasion, FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Vice President Aman Paracha, and Regional Chairman and Vice President Abdul Mehmood Khan were also present.

Nasir Hussain Shah further stated that the Sindh government is working toward self-sufficiency in the energy sector through natural resources such as wind, solar, and Thar coal. If the federal government seriously cooperates, Sindh can supply electricity to the entire country.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh informed that the first shipment for EV manufacturing plants and charging equipment has arrived in Karachi with the cooperation of China’s ADN Group. These facilities will be set up in Karachi and other major cities across Pakistan. Thanks to their efforts, the Chinese company ADN Group has taken steps to invest $240 million in EV manufacturing and charging plants in Pakistan. A total of 3,000 EV charging stations will be installed across the country.

He also shared that, initially in Karachi, EV equipment is being installed at three locations announced by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab: KMC Head Office, Water Board Parking on Shahrah-e-Faisal, and Dolmen Mall Clifton Parking. With the cooperation of the Sindh government, EV stations will also be set up in other cities of the province.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s economy is moving toward stability, and foreign investors are once again turning their attention to the country.