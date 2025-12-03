In today’s competitive world, the need for skilled finance professionals is higher than ever. Students aspiring to build careers in ACCA, CA, CMA, and global finance qualifications look for an institute that blends expert teaching with real-world guidance. This is where Escribir Academy stands out as one of the most trusted platforms for professional education worldwide.

Whether you’re starting your ACCA journey, preparing for advanced exams, or need mentorship from industry-leading educators, Escribir Academy offers a complete learning ecosystem designed for success.

What is Escribir Academy?

Escribir Academy is an internationally recognized online and on-campus learning institution offering:

ACCA Foundation & Professional Courses

CA (ICAP) coaching

CMA & IFRS programs

Specialized finance and corporate training

Personalized mentorship from globally acclaimed faculty

The academy focuses on exam-focused preparation, concept clarity, and career-oriented learning, helping thousands of students achieve top positions, distinctions, and international ranks.

Mission of Escribir Academy

To transform professional education by offering accessible, high-quality learning resources that equip students with the knowledge, confidence, and professional skills required to excel globally.

Vision

To become the world’s most trusted platform for professional qualifications by fostering a community of future-ready accountants, auditors, tax professionals, and finance experts.

Why Choose Escribir Academy?

Choosing the right institute can define your entire career path. Escribir Academy ensures:

1. Expert-Led Faculty

The strength of Escribir lies in its world-class mentors. Each instructor is a highly experienced professional with decades of teaching experience.

2. Flexible Learning Options

Students can choose from:

On-campus classes

Live online sessions

Recorded video lectures

Revision bootcamps

Exam-focused crash courses

3. Global Recognition & ACCA Partnership

Escribir Academy has collaborated with ACCA for webinars, training, and “Practice to Pass” sessions, proving its credibility.

4. High Pass Rates & Global Distinctions

Students of Escribir Academy have secured:

National ranks

Global distinctions

Top ACCA and CA results

5. Comprehensive Support

From academic counselling to exam registration and professional career guidance, the academy supports students at every step.

Meet the Escribir Academy Faculty

Below is a brief introduction to the renowned mentors shaping student futures:

1. Luqman Rafiq – ACCA, DipIFRS, ICAEW Specialist

With 12+ years of global teaching experience, he is known for:

Financial Reporting

Audit

Financial Management

Leading ACCA webinars & tutor training

2. Sir Zya Rana – ACCA Expert

Specialist in FA1, FA2, FA, FR & TX. Known for:

Structured teaching

Exam-focused approach

Helping students secure high scores

3. Qunber Raza – Advanced Taxation (ATX) Expert

ICAEW finalist with 16+ years in taxation.

A master of:

ACCA ATX

Complex tax concepts

Exam strategies that guarantee results

4. Haris Hanif – ACCA MA, PM, AA, AAA Instructor

Known for:

Bilingual teaching (English & Urdu)

“Practice to Pass” sessions

National & global ACCA distinctions

5. Munir M. Shafi – FCA, FCCA

Specialist in:

Advanced Audit & Assurance

Professional ethics

Real-world auditing experience

6. Kashif Kamran – AA, AAA, SBL Guru

With 17 years of excellence, he is:

An OBU registered mentor

A top-tier ACCA lecturer

7. Sir Hussain Qazi – FM, SBR, AFM Specialist

ACCA expert tutor with 20 years of teaching experience.

8. Rizwan Manai – Corporate Law & Tax Consultant

An FCA with 20+ years in:

Corporate law

Tax consultancy

Multinational advisory

CAF & CFAP coaching

9. Saad Altaf – SBL Specialist & Business Mentor

15+ years of teaching experience

Known for:

Leadership

Professional development

Motivational & spiritual mentoring

Courses Offered at Escribir Academy

ACCA Foundation

Business & Technology

FA1, FA2

MA1, MA2

ACCA Applied Knowledge & Applied Skills

BT, MA, FA

FR, PM, TX

AA, FM

ACCA Strategic Professional

SBR, SBL

AAA, AFM, ATX

CA (ICAP) Courses

CAF Subjects

CFAP Professional Papers

Specialized Programs

IFRS (DipIFRS)

Audit Masterclass

Taxation Bootcamp

Google-Suggested FAQs About ACCA & Escribir Academy

1. Is Escribir Academy good for ACCA?

Yes, Escribir Academy is one of the most trusted ACCA academies offering expert teachers, exam-focused learning, and a high pass rate with national and global distinctions.

2. What are the fees for ACCA at Escribir Academy?

Fee structures vary by subject and learning format. Students can select on-campus, online, or recorded sessions. (Contact the admin for updated fee details.)

3. Who are the best ACCA teachers in Pakistan?

Escribir Academy hosts some of Pakistan’s most renowned ACCA teachers including Luqman Rafiq, Kashif Kamran, Haris Hanif, Qunber Raza, and more.

4. Does Escribir Academy offer online classes?

Yes, it provides live online, recorded, and on-campus classes for complete flexibility worldwide.

5. Can I clear ACCA on the first attempt?

With the right strategy, guidance, and exam-focused training—yes. Escribir Academy offers revision sessions and mock exams to boost pass rates.

Conclusion

Escribir Academy is more than just an educational institute—it is a launchpad for future finance leaders. With world-class faculty and cutting-edge resources, Escribir ensures every student gains the skills, confidence, and expertise to excel globally.

If you’re ready to begin your professional journey in ACCA, CA, or finance, Escribir Academy is the place where success begins.