In today’s competitive world, the need for skilled finance professionals is higher than ever. Students aspiring to build careers in ACCA, CA, CMA, and global finance qualifications look for an institute that blends expert teaching with real-world guidance. This is where Escribir Academy stands out as one of the most trusted platforms for professional education worldwide.
Whether you’re starting your ACCA journey, preparing for advanced exams, or need mentorship from industry-leading educators, Escribir Academy offers a complete learning ecosystem designed for success.
What is Escribir Academy?
Escribir Academy is an internationally recognized online and on-campus learning institution offering:
- ACCA Foundation & Professional Courses
- CA (ICAP) coaching
- CMA & IFRS programs
- Specialized finance and corporate training
- Personalized mentorship from globally acclaimed faculty
The academy focuses on exam-focused preparation, concept clarity, and career-oriented learning, helping thousands of students achieve top positions, distinctions, and international ranks.
Mission of Escribir Academy
To transform professional education by offering accessible, high-quality learning resources that equip students with the knowledge, confidence, and professional skills required to excel globally.
Vision
To become the world’s most trusted platform for professional qualifications by fostering a community of future-ready accountants, auditors, tax professionals, and finance experts.
Why Choose Escribir Academy?
Choosing the right institute can define your entire career path. Escribir Academy ensures:
1. Expert-Led Faculty
The strength of Escribir lies in its world-class mentors. Each instructor is a highly experienced professional with decades of teaching experience.
2. Flexible Learning Options
Students can choose from:
- On-campus classes
- Live online sessions
- Recorded video lectures
- Revision bootcamps
- Exam-focused crash courses
3. Global Recognition & ACCA Partnership
Escribir Academy has collaborated with ACCA for webinars, training, and “Practice to Pass” sessions, proving its credibility.
4. High Pass Rates & Global Distinctions
Students of Escribir Academy have secured:
- National ranks
- Global distinctions
- Top ACCA and CA results
5. Comprehensive Support
From academic counselling to exam registration and professional career guidance, the academy supports students at every step.
Meet the Escribir Academy Faculty
Below is a brief introduction to the renowned mentors shaping student futures:
1. Luqman Rafiq – ACCA, DipIFRS, ICAEW Specialist
With 12+ years of global teaching experience, he is known for:
- Financial Reporting
- Audit
- Financial Management
- Leading ACCA webinars & tutor training
2. Sir Zya Rana – ACCA Expert
Specialist in FA1, FA2, FA, FR & TX. Known for:
- Structured teaching
- Exam-focused approach
- Helping students secure high scores
3. Qunber Raza – Advanced Taxation (ATX) Expert
ICAEW finalist with 16+ years in taxation.
A master of:
- ACCA ATX
- Complex tax concepts
- Exam strategies that guarantee results
4. Haris Hanif – ACCA MA, PM, AA, AAA Instructor
Known for:
- Bilingual teaching (English & Urdu)
- “Practice to Pass” sessions
- National & global ACCA distinctions
5. Munir M. Shafi – FCA, FCCA
Specialist in:
- Advanced Audit & Assurance
- Professional ethics
- Real-world auditing experience
6. Kashif Kamran – AA, AAA, SBL Guru
With 17 years of excellence, he is:
- An OBU registered mentor
- A top-tier ACCA lecturer
7. Sir Hussain Qazi – FM, SBR, AFM Specialist
ACCA expert tutor with 20 years of teaching experience.
8. Rizwan Manai – Corporate Law & Tax Consultant
An FCA with 20+ years in:
- Corporate law
- Tax consultancy
- Multinational advisory
- CAF & CFAP coaching
9. Saad Altaf – SBL Specialist & Business Mentor
15+ years of teaching experience
Known for:
- Leadership
- Professional development
- Motivational & spiritual mentoring
Courses Offered at Escribir Academy
ACCA Foundation
- Business & Technology
- FA1, FA2
- MA1, MA2
ACCA Applied Knowledge & Applied Skills
- BT, MA, FA
- FR, PM, TX
- AA, FM
ACCA Strategic Professional
- SBR, SBL
- AAA, AFM, ATX
CA (ICAP) Courses
- CAF Subjects
- CFAP Professional Papers
Specialized Programs
- IFRS (DipIFRS)
- Audit Masterclass
- Taxation Bootcamp
Google-Suggested FAQs About ACCA & Escribir Academy
1. Is Escribir Academy good for ACCA?
Yes, Escribir Academy is one of the most trusted ACCA academies offering expert teachers, exam-focused learning, and a high pass rate with national and global distinctions.
2. What are the fees for ACCA at Escribir Academy?
Fee structures vary by subject and learning format. Students can select on-campus, online, or recorded sessions. (Contact the admin for updated fee details.)
3. Who are the best ACCA teachers in Pakistan?
Escribir Academy hosts some of Pakistan’s most renowned ACCA teachers including Luqman Rafiq, Kashif Kamran, Haris Hanif, Qunber Raza, and more.
4. Does Escribir Academy offer online classes?
Yes, it provides live online, recorded, and on-campus classes for complete flexibility worldwide.
5. Can I clear ACCA on the first attempt?
With the right strategy, guidance, and exam-focused training—yes. Escribir Academy offers revision sessions and mock exams to boost pass rates.
- “Best ACCA teachers online 2025”
- “AI-based ACCA preparation tools”
- “How to pass ACCA exams using AI?”
- “Best online institute for ACCA global”
- “ACCA ATX best teacher Pakistan”
- “How to prepare ACCA SBL with AI resources?”
- “Fastest way to clear ACCA papers”
- “Top CA academies with online coaching”
Conclusion
Escribir Academy is more than just an educational institute—it is a launchpad for future finance leaders. With world-class faculty and cutting-edge resources, Escribir ensures every student gains the skills, confidence, and expertise to excel globally.
If you’re ready to begin your professional journey in ACCA, CA, or finance, Escribir Academy is the place where success begins.
Leave a Reply