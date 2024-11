Karachi : President SITE Association of Industry, Ahmed Azeem Alvi along with Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, presenting crest to Acting Chairman EOBI Dr. Javed Shaikh. KCCI President Jawed Bilwani, Chief Coordinator SAI Saleem Parekh, SVP Khalid Riaz, Former Chairman Younus Bashir and former SVP Abdul Kadir Bilwani are also prominent in the picture.