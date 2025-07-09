Advertisements

The aim of the conference is to provide a platform for the youth for a sustainable future, Rizwan Jaffer

Karachi: Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that they want to make Pakistan a green, sustainable country, for which they are preparing the youth. Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed these views while addressing the National Environmental Sustainability Conference organized in collaboration with the Youth Parliament, Made in Pakistan and the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of the Sindh Government. He said that the Sindh government is trying to promote renewable energy, and discussions are underway with the federal government in this regard. He said that the Sindh government is working on tax exemptions for consumers who use up to 300 units of electricity and are switching to solar power.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, Abdul Aleem Lashari said that youth are the real drivers of environmental change. The Sindh government is focusing on the environmental future of youth and wants to empower them through opportunities, guidance, and practical participation.

Speaking at the event, Youth Parliament Founder and Chairman Rizwan Jaffer said that the aim of organizing the conference is to provide a platform for the youth for a sustainable future. The Youth Parliament has always highlighted the issues of the youth.

At the end of the ceremony, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Tariq Mustafa (Advisor to the Governor of Sindh) and Shakeel Qaimkhani (Governor, Rotary International Pakistan) presented honorary shields to institutions and individuals who have played a prominent role in environmental sustainability.