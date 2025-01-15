Karachi – Abbott Nutrition Pakistan’s brand Ensure becomes the official nutrition and food supplement partner of

the Islamabad United Cricket team.

– The partnership supports Abbott’s commitment to address malnutrition in all ages.

ABBOTT NUTRITION PAKISTAN and ISLAMABAD UNITED announced today, January 14, 2025, that they

have entered into an agreement for Ensure to become the Official Nutrition and Food Supplement Partner

of the Islamabad United Cricket team.

“Cricket is a sport that’s played, watched and loved across Pakistan. Abbott and Islamabad United have

a major aspect in common that makes this partnership a perfect match. “Ensure is the Number 1

Nutritional Supplement Drink in the world and Islamabad United is The Number 1 Team in PSL History

with 3 Championship Titles” said Asim Shafiq, General Manager Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Together they want to promote cricket and good health, especially in aging adults, so that they can stay

fit and active to enjoy life without feeling the weakness and frailty that comes with age. The combination

of both Abbott Nutrition Pakistan and Islamabad United with their collective efforts, will enable to reach

more people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, resulting in having long-lasting impact on the lives of thousands

of aging adults in Pakistan who are passionate about cricket and fitness.

Ensure

Ensure is a complete and balanced nutrition. With experience of 50 years & presence in 85+ countries.

Abbott Nutrition has focused on the science of nutrition. Our formulas have been developed under the

supervision of leading scientists and have several clinical studies to back them up. We hold ourselves to

a high standard when it comes to nutrition, and we continue to develop products and introduce

innovations that provide impactful nutrition for those who strive to improve their health every day.

Ensure is designed for aging adults who are beginning to feel the signs of aging, both physical and

mental, and are motivated to make lifestyle changes that includes specialized nutrition to better

manage their aging process.