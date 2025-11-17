Bahawalpur, November 17th, 2025 — Engro Fertilizers Limited, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, organized a Kissan Convention in Bahawalpur as part of the Government of Punjab’s Wheat cultivation campaign. The event brought together over 600 farmers from across the region and served as a platform to promote innovative and sustainable agricultural practices by Engro Fertilizers aimed at enhancing wheat yields and improving overall farm productivity in the province.

The convention was graced by the Honourable Provincial Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Mr. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and senior officials from the Agriculture Department, underscoring the government’s strong commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector.

Advertisements

In alignment with the Government of Punjab’s flood rehabilitation program, Engro Fertilizers’ team also distributed free of cost high-quality wheat and vegetable seeds among 2,737 flood-affected farmers to help them recover and ensure timely sowing for the ongoing Rabi season.

Marking a major milestone for Engro Fertilizers, the Minister and Secretary Agriculture also inaugurated the “Engro Markaz” outlet at Bahawalpur — a dedicated center designed to facilitate direct farmer engagement, agri-advisory services, and on-ground support for best farming practices. The Engro Markaz initiative aims to bring innovative solutions and digital connectivity closer to the farming community, serving as a one-stop platform for technical guidance, product knowledge, and capacity building.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice President Commercial at Engro Fertilizers, Mr. Atif Mohammad Ali, said,

“Our collaboration with the Government of Punjab reflects our shared goal of equipping farmers with the tools and expertise needed for sustainable agricultural progress. Through initiatives like Engro Markaz, our involvement in the Wheat cultivation campaign by agriculture department punjab, and the provision of free of cost wheat and vegetable seeds, we aim to empower farmers with the right resources and knowledge to achieve higher productivity and long-term growth.”

Honourable Provincial Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani, said:

“The Government of Punjab is fully committed to ensuring food security and improving the livelihoods of our farmers through the on going wheat cultivatoin campaign. Collaborative efforts like this demonstrate how the public and private sectors can come together to deliver real impact on the ground. We appreciate Engro’s continued support in promoting balanced fertilizer use and sustainable farming practices across the province”.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Mr. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, said:

“Sustainable agricultural growth depends on innovation, awareness, and collaboration between the government and private sector. By working together to enhance farmer education and access to quality inputs, we can significantly improve productivity and support Punjab’s long-term food security goals. Chief Minister Punjab initiatives for boosting Agriculture sector and prosperity of the farmers are being implemented in letter & spirit.”

The convention drew strong participation from farmers, government representatives, and agricultural experts, highlighting the power of public-private partnerships in driving Pakistan’s agricultural transformation and ensuring a more resilient and productive farming ecosystem.