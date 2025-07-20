Advertisements

KARACHI – The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) held its Annual Dinner on the evening of July 19, 2025, in Karachi, bringing together a distinguished gathering of life members, diplomats, and government officials in celebration of cultural and intellectual exchange.The evening was graced by prominent personalities, including ESUP’s Patron-in-Chief Mr. Aziz Memon and President Mr. Pervez Madraswala. The event’s Chief Guest, Sindh Local Government Minister Mr. Jam Khan Shoro, was warmly welcomed and presented with a commemorative shield by ESUP leadership in recognition of his continued support for educational and cultural initiatives.The Annual Dinner served not only as a networking opportunity for members and dignitaries but also as a reaffirmation of ESUP’s commitment to promoting oracy skills, cross-cultural understanding, and public speaking among youth and professionals alike.The English Speaking Union of Pakistan is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering cultural ties between people of diverse backgrounds through the English language. It has consistently provided platforms for meaningful communication, critical discussion, and healthy debate. ESUP regularly organizes high-impact events such as the International Public Speaking Competition (IPSC) and poetry recitation contests, encouraging participants to express themselves confidently and respectfully on global stages.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge by ESUP to continue championing intellectual engagement, youth development, and global harmony through the power of the spoken word.