CAPE TOWN, South Africa, January 7, 2026/ –– Floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of Africa’s gas development strategy, as the continent prepares for a sharp rise in demand and seeks faster, more resilient pathways to market. According to the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.Org) St ate of African Energy 2026 Outlook, Africa’s natural gas demand is projected to increase by 60% by 2050, underscoring the urgency of bringing new supply online efficiently and at scale. At the same time, Africa already hosts the highest concentration of FLNG infrastructure globally, positioning the continent as a natural testbed for floating solutions that monetize offshore resources while mitigating above-ground risks.

Accelerated FLNG Deployment

Early FLNG successes are already reshaping development models across the continent. Cameroon’s Hilli Episeyo FLNG project stands as Africa’s first operational FLNG facility and a global reference point. Brought online in record time, the project demonstrated how FLNG can rapidly unlock gas exports from relatively modest reserves. Since then, Africa’s FLNG market has expanded, with several projects now under development or in operation.

On the maritime border of Senegal and Mauritania, the Gimi FLNG vessel – situated at the bp-led Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development and operated by Golar LNG – reached its commercial operations date in 2025. As the first FLNG unit deployed in the MSGBC region, the vessel will monetize up to 15 trillion cubic feet of gas through a 20-year Lease and Operate Agreement.

In Gabon, Perenco is developing the Cap Lopez FLNG project with a capacity of 700,000 tons per year, starting in 2026, with the unit being built by Dixstone. Offshore Nigeria, UTM Offshore is developing an FLNG facility at the deepwater Yoho field, a $5 billion project progressing toward FID. As Africa positions itself for the next phase of gas-led growth, FLNG stands out as a practical, future-focused solution – one that aligns technical innovation with the continent’s urgent development needs and long-term energy ambitions.

Implications for the Sector

One of FLNG’s most compelling advantages is scalability. Unlike onshore LNG developments, which require extensive land acquisition, supporting infrastructure and long construction timelines, FLNG facilities can be deployed in phases and scaled according to reservoir performance and market demand. This modular approach reduces upfront capital requirements and allows producers to accelerate first gas while preserving optionality for expansion. The Congo LNG project illustrates this approach: following phase one operations in 2023, operator Eni moved quickly toward phase two, bringing production online in 2025 – just 35 months after construction began and six months ahead of schedule. With first exports set for 2026, the project demonstrates how FLNG can be developed at speed and scale.

FLNG also helps mitigate above-ground risks – an issue shaping gas development strategies across Africa. Mozambique offers a clear example. Despite hosting some of the world’s largest gas discoveries, security challenges in Cabo Delgado caused delays and force majeure declarations on major onshore LNG projects. Offshore FLNG developments, however, have proven more resilient. Eni brought the Coral Sul FLNG project online in 2022, with the Coral Norte FLNG project reaching a $7.2 billion FID in 2025. While projects such as Mozambique LNG and Rovuma LNG faced delays, Coral utilized FLNG to reduce exposure to onshore security threats and logistical bottlenecks, enabling continued operations even in complex environments.

Making Energy Poverty History Through Gas

Beyond speed and resilience, FLNG could become a catalyst for Africa’s broader economic development. By reducing capital intensity and shortening development timelines, FLNG improves project bankability and attracts a wider pool of investors. It also supports gas-to-power strategies, petrochemical development and regional energy security by enabling monetization of gas that might otherwise remain stranded for years.

However, FLNG is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Successful deployment requires robust regulatory frameworks, clear fiscal terms and strong collaboration between governments, operators and financiers. When aligned with national gas master plans and long-term industrial strategies, FLNG can serve as a powerful bridge between exploration success and sustainable economic impact.

These discussions will be central at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, where governments and industry leaders will explore how floating solutions can unlock Africa’s vast gas potential while managing risk and accelerating timelines. AEW continues to provide a critical platform for sharing lessons learned, advancing project dialogue and mobilizing capital into innovative LNG developments.

“FLNG is changing the game for African gas producers. It allows countries to monetize resources faster, reduce exposure to security and infrastructure risks, and generate revenues that can be reinvested into broader development. When deployed strategically, FLNG can help Africa turn gas discoveries into energy security, industrial growth and real economic transformation,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

