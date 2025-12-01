Karachi (01-12-2025): The President of the North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan, has welcomed the federal government’s decision to abolish the Export Development Surcharge imposed on export industries.

He said that in the future, the government should refrain from imposing taxes and duties on the export sector, improve the business environment by reducing the energy crisis and tax burden, and spend the Rs 50 billion collected under the surcharge transparently to resolve the infrastructure issues of the export sector—particularly to improve the deteriorating conditions in industrial areas.

Advertisements

Faisal Moiz Khan said that the abolition of the Export Development Surcharge is a positive step by the current government for export industries and will help promote exports.

He added that ending the surcharge will provide substantial relief to exporters, enabling them to sell their products in the global market at more competitive prices.

The NKATI president further said that the industrial sector has been continuously informing the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir about its issues, and the abolition of the Export Development Surcharge is also part of this ongoing process.

He urged the government to include representatives of industrial area associations in the committee formed to utilize the Rs 50 billion collected under the surcharge, and to ensure that this amount is spent—based on their consultation—on improving infrastructure in industrial zones.