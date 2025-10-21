Islamabad: EmpowerNet Glocal organized the Future Minds Leadership Summit 2025 — a dynamic platform that brought together industry leaders, academia, and emerging professionals to explore the evolving world of work and the skills needed for 2030 and beyond.

The summit drew an overwhelming response with participation from leading local and multinational organizations, academic institutions, and youth representatives, marking it as one of the most impactful leadership gatherings of the year.

The event opened with a warm welcome by Uzma Kamal, Founder & CEO of EmpowerNet Global, who shared her vision of creating a collaborative platform that connects industry, academia, and youth to foster leadership, employability, and innovation in Pakistan.

Advertisements

Dr. Faisal Hashmi, Director Sustainability Communication and public affairs, graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The highlight of the summit was the panel discussion on “Future of Work 2030: How Industry Can Empower Youth for a Changing World”, moderated by Mr. Attique Ahmed, CEO of CAsoft with panliests Mr. Kashif Faique (Group Sales Head, Volka Foods), Ms. Mutahira Hamdani (HRBP, Coca-Cola), Mr. Umer Ghumman (Country Director, Samsung), Mr. Irfan Younas (Country Head, SA Ceramics).

Distinguished guests included: Mr. Zeeshan Ahmad Sirhindi (British American Tobbaco, Mr. Hasnain Syed (Coca-Cola), Mr. Mubashar Amjad Khan (CIO, Treet Corporation), Col. Shahzad Amir (CEO, Charity Commission Pakistan), Mr. Wali Ahmed (Ex Director Sales, Coca-Cola), Dr. Nizamuddin (Pro-Rector, Superior University), Ms. Amna Aftab (CEO, Mashal-e-Rah Foundation), Mr. Zia-ul-Haq Muhammad (CEO, BizCon), Mr. Wasif Waseem Ashraf (CEO, 360), Mr. Danish Sohail, Malik Amer Salam, Mr. Asif Awan, Ms. Maliha Sami, Ms. Tania Jalil, Maryam Majoka, and several other prominent leaders from various sectors.

The discussions centered around how organizations are reimagining talent development, the role of mentorship, and how AI and digital transformation are reshaping the future workplace.

Ms. Uzma Kamal and EmpowerNet Global continue to serve as a bridge between industry and academia, committed to empowering youth, enabling professionals, and creating opportunities for collaboration and growth.