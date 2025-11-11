Karachi, November 11, 2025 – TikTok recently announced a comprehensive set of new features designed

to make its platform safer, more supportive, and empowering for all users. TikTok has been empowering

creators with safety and productivity tools in Pakistan so that they are able to focus on creating, connect

with their fanbase, and feel more like they are in control. These features help to protect creators from

unwanted behaviour, while enabling creators to better manage content and audience interactions.

TikTok has launched Creator Care Mode, a feature aimed at enabling Pakistani creators to have a better

experience governing their comments sections. Once activated, creator care mode automatically hides

comments that are abusive, harassing, or obscene, with an emphasis on comments that the creator has

reported or deleted in the past. This gives creators relief, so they do not have to spend more time

moderating their comments than they do creating videos. The feature is backed by smart technology that

learns from every creator and uses patterns to ensure a safer, more positive community space.

Another useful tool introduced for creators is Content Check Lite, available only through TikTok Studio

on the web. This feature allows creators to see whether their videos may have limited reach, such as not

appearing on the For You page, so they can change them before they post. By identifying the possible

issues early, creators can make necessary changes to ensure their content aligns with the Community

Guidelines while maintaining creative freedom. In addition, the platform now offers Creator Inbox, a

professional messaging hub that has quick-response templates and separate folders for unread and starred

messages, making fan interaction easier and faster for creators.

These tools show TikTok's support for creators to feel safe, supported, and confident in their journey in

building communities online. The platform encourages Pakistani creators to take advantage of those tools,

to learn how they work, and then use them to create a positive, productive, and protected creative

experience.

