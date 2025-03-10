THAILAND : The untapped potential of women in industrial development represents a significant opportunity for economic growth and innovation. Despite making up nearly half of the global workforce, women remain underrepresented in many industrial sectors, particularly in technical and leadership roles. The transition to a green economy can also serve as a major driver for women’s empowerment. Under the “Decarbonization of the Cement and Concrete Sectors in Thailand” project funded by the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), UNIDO is making a tangible difference.

Almost 40 participants from across government agencies, industry associations and other industrial stakeholders came together in Bangkok on 6 March to discuss how to promote gender equality and enhance opportunities for women while at the same time reducing impacts on vulnerable groups across the value chain in the cement and steel industry. The hands-on workshop was guided by the UNIDO operational strategy for gender equality and the empowerment of women 2024–2027.

“At the core of UNIDO’s mandate lies the unwavering commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women. UNIDO acknowledges the profound impact that gender equality has on industries,” said Rasha Abdrabu, UNIDO Project Manager and Industrial Development Expert, during the workshop’s opening remarks. She continued, “As representatives from the industry, your insights are invaluable and can significantly influence future policies within your organizations. By addressing gender inequalities and harnessing women’s full potential as leaders and economic agents of change, we can transform economies and drive inclusive growth.”

The training workshop was co-delivered with the UNIDO Division of Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women. It began with an evaluation of the participants’ knowledge on gender mainstreaming and vulnerable groups, followed by a preliminary gender analysis of the cement and concrete sectors, which revealed unequal access to training as one barrier for women in the sector.

Participants learned about global best practices for integrating gender perspectives into industrial projects through successful case studies from UNIDO projects in Morocco and the Philippines, highlighting the importance of a strategic approach to integrating gender perspectives into decarbonization projects.

“For gender equality to become a reality, all involved must gain gender knowledge. To succeed, gender equality must become everybody’s business,” said Thuy Thu LE, Gender Coordinator, UNIDO.

The participants were divided into groups to identify challenges related to gender equality and vulnerable concerns within the project’s components while exploring barriers to achieving gender-responsive outcomes. They worked on proposing solutions to integrate gender considerations into the project to ensure inclusive and equitable participation. Additionally, they recommended gender-responsive actions for the project’s gender mainstreaming plan, aiming to align with gender equality commitments, address vulnerable concerns, and foster stakeholder collaboration.

“The discussions among stakeholders during the focus groups highlighted recognition of gender disparities in Thailand’s cement and concrete sectors. Ensuring gender mainstreaming and gender equality is essential to drive innovation, resilience, and long-term success in these efforts,” said Ruttiya Bhula-or, project national gender and stakeholder engagement expert from the College of Population Studies, Chulalongkorn University.

“This workshop marks the beginning of continuous engagement and discussions on gender mainstreaming. The main goal is to foster inclusive engagement not only within this project but also as a foundation for future initiatives,” underlined Ms Abdrabu in her closing remarks.

