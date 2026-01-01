January 1, 2026, Karachi — Empower Sports Academy successfully hosted a high-impact press conference here at a five-star hotel earlier today, formally unveiling its mega project and strategic partnerships aimed at transforming the future of female sports and education in Pakistan.

The event was well-attended by leading media houses, corporate partners, sports professionals, educators, and stakeholders from across the country.

Hosted by journalist, social activist and PR practitioner Shanaz Ramzi, the event opened with an introduction by Alisha Junaid, a young national-level volleyball player and the founder of Empower Sports Academy. She outlined the vision behind the establishment of the Academy and presented a visual showcase of the impressive proposed facility. Speaking on the occasion, she said, “During my journey as a national-level volleyball player, I repeatedly encountered extraordinary yet untapped talent among young girls across Pakistan.

It was heartbreaking to realise that the only barrier between them and success—both nationally and internationally—was the lack of opportunity. Determined to help change that reality, I joined hands with international coaches and institutions such as Stanford University and Vak?fBank, as well as our own local Olympians like Islahuddin, Hassan Sardar, and many national heroes, to develop the Academy as a platform that provides girls with world-class coaching, education, discipline, and pathways to global opportunities.”

At the conference, Malika Junaid announced a landmark partnership between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and Empower Sports Academy to launch a nationwide initiative that will identify, train, and empower 10,000 young female athletes every year across Pakistan, expanding further in the years to come.



Speaking on the occasion Malika Junaid said, “Today marks a new era for women’s sports in Pakistan. Through our partnership with PMYP, we are creating opportunities that will unlock the potential of thousands of young female athletes — giving them access to world-class coaching, competition, and a clear pathway to national and international success.”

Representing the Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Sindh, Coordinator Fahad Shafique expressed his delight at the progress made so far by Empower Sports Academy, and played a video message from the Minister and Chairman PMYP, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

In the message Rana Mashood said, “This initiative reflects our government’s unwavering commitment to uplifting young women through sport. By reaching out to 10,000 girls this year and expanding even further in the years to come, we are broadening access to training, mentorship, and competitive opportunities. These young athletes will become the champions who proudly represent Pakistan on global stages.”

Malika further added, “Empower Sports Academy has already begun working with girls from all over Pakistan including girls in cities and underserved communities in remote villages of Balochistan, northern areas of Pakistan, Punjab, and Sindh — including girls who had never stepped outside their homes before.

The programme ended with an interesting question-and-answer session, followed by high tea.

About Empower Sports Academy:

Empower Sports Academy is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering young girls through elite sports training and quality education. Registered in the USA and operating in Pakistan, the Academy is dedicated to producing world-class female athletes, scholars, and leaders capable of representing Pakistan on the world stage.

Alisha Junaid, a Pakistan Women National Volleyball Team player and national gold medalist, is the founder of Empower Sports Academy. Originally from the United States, Alisha is a TEDx speaker, USAID Youth Leadership Award winner, and Babson College student. She has led national volleyball tournaments across Pakistan and organized international tours, all while pursuing her own athletic and academic goals.

Supported by an experienced Board of Directors comprising global sports professionals, educators, and industry leaders, the Academy is built on strong governance, sustainability, and long-term impact. Its Board of Directors unites world-renowned volleyball legends like Stanford’s Kevin Hambly, Italy’s Giovanni Guidetti, and U.S. Olympic Manager Denise Sheldon with visionary leaders such as architect Malika Junaid and entrepreneur Junaid Qurashi. Representing expertise in sports, business, design, and social impact across the US, Europe, Turkey, Italy, and Pakistan, this globally diverse team is united by a single mission: empowering the next generation of female athletes in Pakistan. Their aim is to ignite the full potential of female athletes in Pakistan within a competitive setting, creating pathways not only to professional sports but also to higher education and international exposure.

Empower Sports Academy proudly acknowledged its extensive network of partners who are playing a pivotal role in building Pakistan’s future female sports ecosystem. Official Partners & Collaborators include Stanford Women’s Volleyball (USA), VakifBank Sports Club (Turkey), Jazz, Jazz Cash, NIKE, Bookme, CROWN Group, Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, INTERWOOD, Guidetti Academy, SportWrench, HUM TV, Hyder, M. Design Architects, ELEVATE, Kids University, & Rasheed Ahmad & Sons— including international universities and elite volleyball institutions in the USA — are opening doors for Pakistani girls to receive global-level training, scholarships, and academic opportunities abroad.

