Empower Sports Academy and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme have officially launched the 3rd National Empower Girls Tournament 2026.

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The announcement took place at Governor House Karachi. Moreover, the event brought together media representatives, corporate partners, sports officials, educators and stakeholders from across Pakistan.

Tournament expands to four disciplines

This year, the tournament will feature competitions in four sports.

These include volleyball, badminton, taekwondo and athletics.

In addition, the athletics category will include the 100m, 200m, 400m, javelin throw and discus events.

As a result, more young female athletes will have the opportunity to compete and showcase their talent.

Tournament emerges as a major platform

Speaking at the ceremony, Shanaz Ramzi said the tournament has become one of Pakistan’s leading platforms for young female athletes.

Furthermore, she described the partnership with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme as a significant step for women’s sports development.

Founder highlights Olympic pathway

Founder of Empower Sports Academy Alisha Junaid said the academy was established to provide girls with opportunities to compete, grow and pursue international sporting careers.

According to her, the tournament serves as a pathway to the Olympic stage.

Additionally, she said the initiative sends a strong message that young women’s ambitions deserve support and recognition.

Vision for future champions

Meanwhile, Co-Founder Malika Junaid said the academy remains committed to identifying and developing future female champions.

She also highlighted plans for a flagship sports facility in Islamabad.

Consequently, young athletes will gain access to better training environments and development opportunities.

Government reaffirms support

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan praised the academy’s efforts to discover and nurture female talent.

He said the government aims to expand access to sports, mentorship and training programmes for girls nationwide.

Moreover, he noted that the initiative plans to reach 10,000 girls this year.

Ultimately, the programme seeks to prepare athletes to represent Pakistan at international competitions, including the Olympics.

Global opportunities for Pakistani athletes

The tournament forms a key part of Empower Sports Academy’s long-term strategy.

Through national competitions and international partnerships, the academy aims to create pathways for Pakistani girls to compete globally.

In addition, participants may benefit from training opportunities, scholarships and academic programmes abroad.

Strong network of partners

The academy continues to work with national and international organizations, sports federations and educational institutions.

As a result, these partnerships are helping strengthen Pakistan’s female sports ecosystem.

At the same time, they are creating greater opportunities for young athletes to gain international exposure.