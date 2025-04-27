Karachi Pakistan : Emerald Publishing UK has included Dr. Muhammad Mujtaba Asad in its prestigious list of globally distinguished researchers. Emerald Publishing, recognized worldwide as a reputable institution for academic publishing, annually releases a special list of researchers who have produced impactful and high-quality research across various fields. The purpose of this list is to pay tribute to those scholars who play a key role in addressing global challenges and promoting knowledge through research.

For the year 2024–25, Dr. Muhammad Mujtaba Asad from Pakistan has been recognized among the Top 10 authors from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by Emerald Publishing UK. This honor is a recognition of his tireless efforts, intellectual insight, and remarkable contributions in the field of research, which are being acknowledged both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Asad has not only rendered invaluable services in the realm of research but has also guided numerous young scholars in defining their academic paths. His scholarly efforts, research articles, and participation in various international conferences have given Pakistan a distinct identity in the global academic landscape.

Emerald Publishing has honored Dr. Asad with this prestigious recognition, appreciating his academic dedication and passion for research. This is not only a moment of pride for Dr. Muhammad Mujtaba Asad but also for the entire academic community and the nation.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Mujtaba Asad expressed his gratitude, saying:

“I thank Allah Almighty for bestowing this honor upon me. Being included in Emerald Publishing’s global list is a matter of great pride for me. This achievement is the result of the prayers of my parents, teachers, colleagues, and students. I will continue this journey of serving knowledge with greater sincerity and dedication.”