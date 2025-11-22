Diwan Fakhruddin, Chairman of FPCCI’s Pak-UAE Business Council, today issued a comprehensive statement emphasizing the critical strategic convergence between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and called for sustained policy momentum to realize the full potential of bilateral investment and trade flows.

“The relationship between Pakistan and the UAE is transitioning from a fraternal bond to a sophisticated, mutually beneficial economic partnership, driven by deliberate policy reforms,” stated Diwan Fakhruddin.

Advertisements

Recent data underscores this upward trajectory. Bilateral trade between the two nations reached an impressive $10.1 billion in Fiscal Year 2024-25, marking a substantial increase. The UAE remains steadfastly positioned as Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner. Crucially, the economic stability afforded by the 1.8 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE is evident, with remittances projected to exceed $7 billion in 2025, a vital component stabilizing Pakistan’s external account.

However, the persistent trade imbalance (imports significantly outweighing Pakistan’s $2.1 billion exports in FY25) and advocates for concerted efforts to diversify Pakistani exports into the UAE market, focusing on value-added textiles, specialized agricultural products, and IT/ITeS services.

Mr. Diwan highlighted the success of the high-level policy mechanism and the recent shift in UAE investment focus. The activation and streamlining of processes under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) have been instrumental in attracting large-scale, structured Emirati investment. This focus is directly yielding results in previously complex sectors.

Mr. Diwan Fakhruddin has called upon the Government of Pakistan to ensure the continuity of these policies and to address all residual regulatory impediments to guarantee the successful implementation of these projects.

Mr. Fakhruddin Diwan also took the opportunity to propose a high civilian honor for the outgoing UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.”It is with immense respect and deep gratitude that we acknowledge the tireless efforts of His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi.”

“Throughout his tenure, which spanned crucial years of bilateral growth, Ambassador Al-Zaabi has been far more than a diplomat; he has been an economic catalyst and a relentless advocate for Pakistan’s potential.”

This award would not only recognize his personal dedication and many years of impactful economic diplomacy, which directly led to the multi-billion dollar investment pipeline and the strengthening of our strategic partnership, but would also serve as a profound testament to the enduring respect Pakistan holds for the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates.