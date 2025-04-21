Electricity tariffs in Pakistan may see a further reduction of Rs7 to Rs8 per unit in the coming days, according to Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

While addressing farmers in Jaranwala on Sunday, the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to easing the financial burden on citizens. He emphasized the importance of agricultural development, citing China’s model of progressive farming. Tarar announced that 1,000 Pakistani agricultural graduates will soon receive training in China to enhance their knowledge of modern farming techniques.

He added that the government is working on initiatives to improve seed quality, tackle the temporary grain crisis, and support wheat farmers through subsidized fertilizers. A Rs15 billion relief package has been rolled out by the Punjab government for farmers.

Tarar also assured that alongside electricity rate cuts, efforts are underway to bring down fertilizer prices to support the agricultural sector further.