Lahore – July 31, 2025: Electricity Pakistan, alongside EVS World is set to open on August 1 at Expo Centre Lahore. Organized by FAKT Exhibitions, the three-day event will run until August 3, featuring more than 100 national and international companies exhibiting the latest innovations in energy, power, and electric mobility.

Electricity Pakistan will focus on key technologies including power, energy, and electrical engineering sectors—each vital for ensuring energy efficiency and reliability in the years ahead. Running in parallel, EVS World will showcase developments in electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure, battery storage solutions and green transport technologies reflecting the growing global push toward cleaner, smarter transportation.

“This exhibition is not just about technology—it’s about shaping Pakistan’s energy future,” said Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of FAKT Exhibitions. “We’re building a gateway where global innovation meets local ambition, creating space for solutions that truly matter.”

The exhibition is positioned as a key platform for industry collaboration and dialogue, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and energy experts from both the public and private sectors. Government agencies, utilities, energy producers, suppliers, and technology providers will participate in sessions aimed at exploring challenges and unlocking opportunities across Pakistan’s evolving energy and mobility ecosystem.

With sustainability at its core, Electricity Pakistan and EVS World aim to accelerate the country’s progress toward a more resilient, connected, and cleaner energy future.