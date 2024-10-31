BY : Wajhi Mohammad,Szabist.

Karachi : I am writing to discuss the growing presence of electric vehicles (EVs) in Karachi and their potential to transform our city’s transportation. Recently, several brands have introduced electric cars and bikes in Karachi, including international names like Tesla and locally produced models, making EVs accessible to more people. This shift is essential for reducing air pollution and decreasing our dependence on fossil fuels.

To support this growth, charging stations have opened in key locations like DHA, Clifton, and the Saddar area, with additional stations at major spots along Shahrah-e-Faisal and near Karachi University. The government has stated that they aim to open at least 50 more stations across the city over the next year to ensure convenient access for EV users. These stations offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional fuel, as charging an EV costs significantly less than refueling with petrol, which can help lower transportation costs in the long term.

However, challenges still exist. Many EV users face limited charging points and longer charging times, especially on longer trips. To address this, expanding the network of fast-charging stations and introducing mobile charging units could help make EVs a more practical choice. Additionally, training programs for mechanics specializing in EV maintenance would support this growing industry. With the right infrastructure, electric vehicles can become a reliable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective option for Karachi’s transportation needs.