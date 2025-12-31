Kaqrachi Pakistan : Election of New Board of Directors of the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan.Distinguished Industrialist Mr. Majid Aziz and renowned technocrat Mr. Feroz Alam have been unanimously elected as President and Vice President respectively of the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) for the term 2026–2028.

Mr. Majid Aziz has previously served as President of EFP from January 2017 to May 2020, while Mr. Feroz Alam was first elected as Vice President in July 2023 and has now been re-elected.

According to the announcement made by Mr. Syed Nazir Ali, Secretary General of EFP, the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Federation has approved the following 20 members of the Board of Directors:

Majid Aziz (Iqbal Silk Mills) – President,Muhammad Feroz Alam (Barrett Hodgson) – Vice President

Malik Tahir Javed (MGA Industries) Mian Akram Farid (Hotel Crowne Plaza)

Muhammad Yousuf Sarwar (Aeris Pharmaceutical) Mohsin Ashraf Tabani (Crescent Sugar Mills)

Yousuf Hussain Mirza (International Industries Limited) Sadia Naveed (English Biscuit Manufacturers)

Humayun Nazir (Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy & Gastroenterology)

Khalid Jenejo (Kame Services) Athar Iqbal (Aristo Pharmaceutical) Syed Hasnain Mazhar (Hasnain Tanveer Associates) Mehnaz Saleem (Terry Tex International) Sadaf Hatif (HRSG Outsourcing) Mehmood Arshad (Pak-Qatar Family Takaful) Riazuddin (Dollar Industries) Sohail Afzal Sheikh (Lamton Corporation) Muhammad Yousuf Darbari (Independent Media Corporation) Khalid Zaman Khan (Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Muhammad Idrees (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan requests your esteemed newspaper/news agency to kindly publish this announcement.

Syed Nazir Ali

Secretary General

Employers’ Federation of Pakistan

Advertisements