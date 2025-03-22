LAHORE – A disturbing video circulating on social media shows an elderly security guard being beaten by a group of five men riding a Vigo double cabin in Lahore’s DHA 6.

In the footage, the security guard can be seen trying to stop the vehicle from entering a road from the wrong side. This enraged the riders, prompting one man carrying a rifle, along with four others in casual attire, to step out and physically assault the guard.

Other security guards stationed in what appears to be a commercial area quickly intervened and rescued their elderly colleague.

A caption on the viral video claims the incident took place in DHA 6, though the authenticity of the footage is yet to be verified. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter.