As Ramadan 2025 progresses, Muslims around the world immerse themselves in prayer, fasting, self-reflection, and acts of charity. After a month of spiritual devotion, anticipation builds for Eidul Fitr, the joyous festival that marks the end of fasting and the first day of Shawwal.

When is Eidul Fitr 2025 Expected?

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicts that Eidul Fitr will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, based on the expected sighting of the Shawwal moon on the evening of Sunday, March 30. By then, the moon will be over 26 hours old, making it clearly visible across much of the country.

A Long Holiday Break Ahead?

This year, Pakistanis might get a week-long break — or even longer. The first three days of Eid (March 31 – April 2) could align perfectly with the preceding weekend (March 29-30), creating a five-day holiday stretch.

Adding to the excitement, there is speculation that the government might extend the break further by declaring holidays on Thursday (April 3) and Friday (April 4). If that happens, Pakistanis could enjoy an uninterrupted 9-day break — from March 29 to April 6.

Final Call Depends on Moon Sighting

While the official holiday schedule will be announced closer to Eid, based on the final moon sighting, the prospect of a long festive holiday has already sparked excitement among the public.