LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced a special Eid-ul-Fitr bonus for its employees, ensuring that regular, contract, and daily wage workers receive an additional payment equivalent to their basic salary.

According to an official notification, employees under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will not be eligible for the bonus. The decision was approved by LESCO’s board of directors.

Meanwhile, the federal government has declared a three-day Eid holiday from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, allowing government employees to celebrate the occasion with their families.