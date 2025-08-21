ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday, August 24, to sight the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal. If the crescent is sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal) will be observed on Friday, September 5.

The meeting, chaired by Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will also include representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology, SUPARCO, as well as zonal and district moon sighting committees across the country.

According to SUPARCO, the chances of moon sighting on August 24 are strong. The lunar birth is expected on August 23 at 11:06 am, and by the evening of August 24, the moon will be over 32 hours old. With a 45-minute interval between sunset and moonset along the coastal belt, visibility is expected to be favorable.

If confirmed, the first of Rabi-ul-Awwal will fall on August 25, with Eid Milad-un-Nabi on September 5 — a public holiday already announced by the federal government.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is marked with special prayers, Quran recitation, processions, and religious gatherings nationwide, symbolizing unity and devotion among Muslims.