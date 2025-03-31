Eid Message from Fazal Karim Dadabhoy

As we celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt Eid Mubarak to the entire nation. May this blessed festival bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all, strengthening the bonds of unity, compassion, and brotherhood among us.

While we rejoice in the spirit of Eid, we must also remember the brave martyrs of our armed forces, who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our beloved Pakistan. Their unwavering courage and dedication ensure the safety and sovereignty of our nation, and for this, we are eternally grateful.

We stand in solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes, honoring their sacrifices with deep respect and gratitude. May Allah grant them the highest place in Jannah and bestow patience and strength upon their loved ones.

May this Eid bring renewed hope, resilience, and unity to our great nation. May Pakistan continue to thrive in strength and harmony.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Fazal Karim Dadabhoy T.I

Order Of The National Merit Republic Of Côte d’Ivoire

PhD(HC) Hon. Consul, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire

MD, M.H. Dadabhoy Group of Companies