Dubai : Eid in Dubai is a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness, bringing a unique blend of cultural traditions, vibrant festivities, and thrilling experiences. From prayers at stunning mosques to shopping for festive deals and watching breathtaking fireworks, Dubai offers something special for everyone. Here’s how to make the most of Eid in Dubai. Begin the day with prayers

A spiritual start to Eid is essential, and Jumeirah Mosque is one of the most renowned places for prayers. Located at Jumeirah Beach Road and known for its stunning Islamic architecture, this mosque is open to both Muslims and non-Muslims who wish to learn about Islamic traditions.

Visitors can also head to Al Fahidi and take guided tours organized by the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding, where they can explore the mosque’s history and enjoy Emirati hospitality.

You can also head to Al Safa to visit the Blue Mosque (Farooq Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque).

With its Ottoman-inspired design and intricate details, it’s a stunning symbol of Islamic heritage

in the city. Open to all, including non-Muslims, it’s a must-visit for culture and architecture lovers.

Jumeriah Mosque

Explore Dubai’s attractions

For those who enjoy water adventures, Aquaventure Waterpark, in Atlantis The Palm, boasts over 105 attractions, including the heart-pounding Leap of Faith and the immersive Shark Attack ride.

For a more relaxed experience, Dubai Islands Beach, at Dubai Islands, provides a space where families can enjoy sunbathing, kayaking, and paddleboarding while taking in breathtaking city skyline views.

For those looking to immerse themselves in Dubai’s rich culture, Global Village is a must-visit.

Showcasing over 90 cultures through performances, food, and themed pavilions, visitors can collect stamps in their Global Village Passport, adding a fun and educational twist to their trip.

Global Village

Savor diverse cuisine

Eid is a time for feasting, and Dubai offers a variety of traditional dishes. Signature dishes include ouzi, a slow-cooked lamb and rice dish topped with fried pine nuts, and chicken machboos, a spiced rice dish with chicken, tomatoes, and onions. For dessert, luqaimat, sweet fried dough balls drizzled with honey, are a must-try.

For a grand culinary experience, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort at Dubai Marina offers an indulgent Eid buffet at its iconic Ramadan Tent, featuring a mix of international and Emirati flavors. Celebrate Eid in style at Smoki Moto at The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s first Korean steakhouse—perfect for a feast with friends and family! Expect cuisine packed with the juiciest,

most tender beef, grilled to perfection with a Korean edge.

Or how about an Eid brunch by the beach? Head to Suq at Four Seasons Dubai for a buffet-style brunch with live cooking stations whipping up noodles, pizza, and pasta. Expect top-tier meat, seafood, and organic veggies. There’s a kids’ corner with slime and face painting—so you can brunch stress-free!

Smoki Moto

Discover the best Eid shopping deals

Dubai’s malls go all out for Eid, with big-brand discounts and fresh collections from local designers. Sales drop last minute, so stay tuned to mall websites for updates. Gift-giving is an essential part of Eid, and Dubai’s malls turn into shopping havens with unbeatable deals. The Dubai Mall, in Downtown Dubai, is a prime destination, offering discounts on high-end brands, jewelry, and homegrown designer collections.

Don’t forget to head to Sheikh Zayed Road for a trip to Mall of the Emirates. It makes Eid celebrations even more rewarding with SHARE rewards, allowing shoppers to earn and redeem points across fashion, dining, and entertainment. Whether indulging in festive shopping, enjoying a family meal, or experiencing world-class attractions, visitors can maximize their benefits. Plus, with the gift card, gifting loved ones the perfect Eid present has never been easier.

Located at Al Khail Road, Dubai Hills Mall brings festive joy with exclusive rewards for shoppers.

Earn 1 Upoint for every AED 20 spent at participating outlets by simply scanning and uploading your receipts. With over 60+ venues to choose from—ranging across dining, wellness, stays, and entertainment—every purchase unlocks exciting experiences. Whether you're updating your wardrobe with top fashion brands, exploring beauty and home collections, or indulging in pop-up shops, Dubai Hills Mall offers a vibrant shopping spree, making Eid celebrations even more special.

Dubai Hills Mall

Experience top notch hospitality

Looking for the perfect family getaway this Eid? JW Marriott Marquis Dubai at Business Bay has you covered with its ‘Kids Go Free’ offer. Until August 23, 2025, kids under 12 enjoy free meals and perks at the world’s tallest five-star hotel. Start your day with a delicious breakfast at Kitchen6, then let the little ones feast on free lunch or dinner at top spots like Prime68, Rang Mahal, and Tong Thai. While they indulge, you can unwind at the Saray Spa or explore Downtown Dubai—all with a free shuttle to Dubai Mall.

Celebrate Eid with a luxury escape at Shangri-La Dubai at Sheikh Zayed Road. From March 24, 2025 to April 12, 2025, enjoy 15% off on a minimum three-night stay, plus a complimentary suite upgrade. Wake up to lavish buffet breakfasts at Dunes Café, Sofra Bld, or The Waterfront Kitchen, offering stunning city and sea views. Whether exploring Dubai’s vibrant energy, or its cultural charm, Shangri-La ensures an unforgettable celebration. Indulge in world-class hospitality, exquisite dining, and breathtaking settings for a perfect Eid retreat.

Shangri-La Dubai

Watch the sky light up with fireworks

Dubai’s night sky is set to dazzle this Eid with breathtaking fireworks across three stunning locations. Gather your loved ones and head to Nessnass Beach for a spectacular show by the shore. Over in Hatta, the majestic mountains will light up with fireworks, offering a mesmerizing backdrop for your Eid celebrations.

Make your way to The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters, for an unforgettable display. Arrive early to grab the best views and enjoy delicious food at the top dining spots nearby. Adding to the festive buzz, Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall, will be hosting dazzling evening fireworks, live entertainment, and incredible dining experiences.

Expect exciting promotions, special offers, and a chance to win amazing prizes! All shows are free to attend, so don’t miss out on the magic!

Fireworks at The Beach