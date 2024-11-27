Egypt : In Egypt, a boat carrying 44 tourists on a Red Sea cruise was overturned by a high and powerful wave, resulting in the drowning of all passengers. According to the World News Agency, Egyptian authorities say that there was no technical problem in the boat that was taking tourists on a 5-day trip to the Red Sea. A rescue operation has been launched after a tourist boat accident in the Red Sea, during which 33 tourists have been rescued so far. The bodies of 4 tourists have also been recovered from the sea, while the search for 7 tourists is still going on, but the chances of finding them alive are fading. The exact cause of the sinking of the boat is yet to be ascertained, but the Meteorological Department had warned of bad weather and high seas before the accident. Preliminary investigations also revealed that the boat sank in the sea just between 5 and 7 minutes after being hit by a high and powerful wave. It should be noted that this is not the first incident that has happened with a passenger boat on the coast of the Red Sea. A similar incident happened last year when 3 British tourists died after a fire broke out in a scuba diving boat. The tourists were part of a group of 15 certified divers, 12 of whom were rescued safely. All 13 crew members were also unharmed.