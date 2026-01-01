Karachi : EFU Life Assurance Ltd., Pakistan’s leading Life & Health insurer and Family Takaful operator,

has been awarded the AM1(p) (Excellent Management Quality) rating by VIS Credit Rating Company, the highest possible rating for an asset manager. This milestone achievement further solidifies EFU Life’s leadership position in the insurance sector, making the Company the first and only insurer in Pakistan to receive an enterprise-wide management quality rating, applicable across all its funds.

The AM1(p) rating reflects EFU Life’s exceptional standards in governance, investment processes, risk management, leadership capability, fund performance, technology enablement, distribution strength, and strategic expansion into new market segments.

With Assets under Management worth PKR 260 Billion, EFU Life ranks among Pakistan’s leading fund managers and stands in the top quartile under the AUM-weighted framework, supported by its scale, franchise strength, and concentration in medium-risk funds.

In addition to the AM1(p) rating, the Company has an IFS rating of AA++ (Outlook: Stable) by VIS, recognizing EFU Life’s leadership position, strong sponsorship profile, stable senior management, sound reinsurance arrangements, and robust liquidity and capitalization.

Advertisements