Karachi, Pakistan – 5th December 2025: EFU Life Assurance Ltd. the leading private Life & Health insurer and Family Takaful operator in Pakistan has earned the prestigious EDGE Green Building Certification, becoming the first insurance Company in Pakistan to receive this global sustainability recognition.

Awarded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and certified by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), this milestone highlights EFU Life’s leadership in environmentally responsible infrastructure and its commitment to sustainable operations.

EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) by the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is an internationally recognized green building certification system designed to make buildings more resource-efficient by leveraging local climate data, building type, and occupant behaviour. EFU Life’s head office achieved 22% energy savings, 35% water savings, and an exceptional 100% reduction in embodied energy in materials compared to conventional local benchmarks.

The achievement is the result of thoughtful targeted efficiency interventions. Through reduced window-to-wall ratios, improved insulation and glazing and water-efficient fixtures, the Company has significantly lowered its environmental footprint while creating a healthier, more comfortable workplace for employees. The project also incorporates extensive re-use of existing structural materials, enabling substantial embodied energy savings rarely seen in regional commercial buildings.

“This accomplishment is a proud and historic moment not only for EFU Life but also for Pakistan’s entire insurance sector,” said Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, EFU Life. “As the first insurance Company in Pakistan to achieve the EDGE Green Building Certification, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable corporate infrastructure. This recognition reinforces our commitment to responsible

growth, environmental stewardship, and the integration of sustainability in our business strategy, operations, and long-term planning.”

“What makes this accomplishment particularly significant is that EFU Life achieved EDGE certification for an existing, fully operational building, and did so without major retrofits,” said Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer, IFC Pakistan. “EFU Life has proven that resource- efficient design is both achievable and commercially viable, setting an example for organizations nationwide.”

By meeting and surpassing global efficiency standards, EFU Life is contributing to the broader growth of Pakistan’s green building ecosystem. The IFC’s EDGE program encourages sustainable construction through capacity building, awareness, and the creation of favourable policy frameworks. The certification will help accelerate the adoption of green standards across corporate, public, and financial institutions in the country.

The achievement is not only a national milestone but also a demonstration of the Company’s long-term vision for climate-conscious development and responsible corporate citizenship. The certification affirms EFU Life’s role as a forward-looking institution committed to building a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable future for Pakistan.

Advertisements