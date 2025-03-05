Karachi– The Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), with the support of the International Labour Organization (ILO) under the “RISE for Impact: FPRW in the Cotton Supply Chain Project,” organized training sessions for cotton-growing farmers and landlords in the districts of Sukkur and Khairpur to enhance productivity by promoting the use of innovative practices.

The purpose of these sessions was to introduce innovative methods to increase cotton productivity and provide practical farming techniques, resource-saving strategies, and modern tools to improve yields and create sustainable incomes for small-scale cotton farmers and landlords’ associations.

Briefing the background of the sessions, Syed Abaan, Project Coordinator at EFP, emphasized the importance of creating decent working conditions and improving cotton productivity within cotton-growing communities to foster fair and equitable businesses.

Ijaz Ahmed, National Project Coordinator at the International Labour Organization, informed the participants about the importance of establishing farmers’ associations and the need to promote cotton productivity in order to create a sustainable cotton supply chain in Pakistan. He also highlighted the importance of social dialogue and discussed how farmers and landlords can bring about positive changes within their communities, improving working conditions and motivating other stakeholders to engage in and support business compliance.

Gulfam Nabi, Consultant, presented the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FPRW), covering five key areas: freedom of association; eliminating forced labor, including practices like debt bondage and trafficking; abolishing child labor to protect children’s education and development; promoting equal opportunities and fair treatment in employment, free from discrimination; and ensuring safe and healthy workplaces that protect workers’ physical and mental well-being.

Meer Muhammad Kolachi, Consultant, emphasized the need to improve cotton productivity and ensure cost reduction to enhance economic stability and bring sustainable change within Pakistan’s cotton supply chain. In his presentation, he highlighted key factors such as climate, soil requirements, site selection, land preparation, cotton varieties, sowing time and methods, seed rate and spacing, irrigation management, nutrient management, pest management, harvesting, handling, and transportation. He also explained the challenges and issues faced in cotton growing and discussed how innovative approaches can be used for cost reduction and the development of cotton farms.

During the Cotton Productivity Enhancement session, participants identified challenges in accessing quality seeds, fertilizers, and equipment, which affect crop growth. The formation of associations was emphasized as a way to pool resources, reduce costs, and negotiate better prices. This collaboration also improves access to financing and shared machinery, enhancing productivity and ensuring long-term sustainability.