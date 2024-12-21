RAWALPINDI, Dec 21 (INP): The General Manager of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Rawalpindi, Umar Hayat has stated that earnest efforts are underway to ensure an uninterrupted supply of natural gas during the winter season. Speaking about the situation, Hayat emphasized that gas is being distributed judiciously to ensure all consumers have access, even as demand typically surges during colder months. He also highlighted the company's commitment to addressing challenges and ensuring households receive the energy they need to stay warm. The General Manager said that despite awareness campaigns, unfortunate incidents still occur due to negligence. "We must promote a culture of safe gas use," he said, adding that families and staff in institutions should be educated about necessary precautions. He urged consumers to adopt precautionary measures to prevent accidents caused by carelessness. He advised that safety instructions, especially for using gas heaters, should be displayed in hotels and guest houses.