KARACHI: Innovation, financial inclusion, SME lending and forward-thinking banking

regulations are key to boosting the efficiency of Pakistan’s banks, according to a new

analysis by CERP and Alchemy Technologies, supported by the Pakistan Banks’

Association (PBA).

At the launch of Banking on our Banks: Aligning Growth with Development held in

Karachi today, industry stakeholders highlighted the vital role of the banking sector in

driving growth and development. While the sector has shown great improvements, it is

important to move beyond measuring profitability and growth as the only relevant

performance indicators for evaluating the competitiveness of our banks.

The growing performance disparity with regional counterparts, overdependence on

specific economic sectors, regulatory constraints, and limited incentives for people to

use formal banking channels create an environment that hinders innovation, limiting the

growth potential of Pakistan’s banks.

Mr Jameel Ahmad, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, as the chief guest, stated, “Our

banking sector is well positioned in terms of solvency, asset quality, and profitability to

contribute to the economic growth and development of Pakistan by embracing

technology and fostering innovation. While remaining focused on governance and risk

management, we can enhance the capacity and resilience of our banking sector to

serve all segments of the economy.”

Opening the event, Mr Zafar Masud, Chairman PBA said, “It is important to recognise

that Pakistan’s banks operate in a challenging environment, with 52% of the

undocumented economy and many sectors actively avoiding the tax net. Despite these

challenges, the banking sector continues to contribute generously to the national

exchequer and fiscal deficit, with a willingness to do even more through income-based

taxes than the taxes on balance sheet like the ADR. This level of commitment is rare,

especially in emerging economies like ours, and deserves recognition and applause.”

Banks are incentivized to lend within well-trodden paths, prioritizing uncompetitive

sectors like energy, agriculture, logistics and textiles while ignoring industries with long-

term potential. Absence of competition discourages new product development and the

ability to take bets on newer sectors. Cumbersome approval processes and predictable

returns make innovation a losing bet not just at the regulator but also within banking

boardrooms.

“The truth is that changing rules doesn’t change behaviour, incentives do. With the right

data and solutions, we can build a unified banking ecosystem ready to fuel Pakistan’s

economic recovery,” said Maroof A. Syed, President and CEO of CERP.

The event also included panel discussions where the joint analysis was debated by

Maheen Rahman, CEO, InfraZamin Pakistan, Ahmed Khan Bozai, Vice Chairman, PBA

& Citi Country Officer, Citibank N. A., Pakistan, Asif Ali Qureshi, CEO, UBL Funds and

Mutaher Khan, Co-Founder, Data Darbar and a way forward was charted out by Shahid

Mustafa, Co-Founder, Tameer Microfinance Bank & CEO, Pakistan Microfinance

Investment Company (PMIC), Khursheed Kotwal Vice President, The Institute of

Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and Atif Muhammad Ali, Chief Commercial Officer,

Engro Fertilizers Ltd.

The event discussions highlighted regulatory challenges, the high costs associated with

digitalization and the resulting overreliance on unprofitable sectors. However, with well-

implemented and strategic reforms, these issues can be addressed, reducing frictional

costs and enhancing banks’ long-term competitiveness.

“We need market-driven incentives, robust regulatory frameworks, forward-looking

boards and a sandbox approach to experimentation. Otherwise, banks will continue to

prioritize comfort lending over bold decisions necessary for economic transformation,”

said Jawwad Farid, CEO at Alchemy Technologies and Professor of Practice at IBA.

To foster sustained growth, participation in the formal economy has to be incentivized.

In order for banks to help small businesses to thrive, regulatory frameworks have to

reconsider tax strategies. Banks, too, need to evolve their boards to be more diverse

and supportive of new visions. All three sectors need each other to drive the reforms

necessary to make Pakistan’s economy competitive and complex enough to withstand

global challenges.

The event concluded with Mr. Muneer Kamal, CEO and Secretary General PBA,

expressing his appreciation for CERP and Alchemy Technologies for spearheading this

important dialogue. He also reaffirmed the sector’s commitment to stimulating economic

activity and emphasized that PBA’s ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Finance

and the SBP on key development areas will eventually drive sustainable progress and

promote long-term growth for Pakistan.