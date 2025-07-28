Advertisements

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified several PTI legislators, including a senator, following their convictions in the May 9 violence cases.

An official notification confirmed that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar, and MNA Ahmad Chattha have been declared ineligible to hold public office. As a result, their respective seats have been vacated—Senator Chaudhry’s Senate seat, NA-66 (Wazirabad) held by Ahmad Chattha, and PP-87 (Mianwali) represented by Ahmad Khan Bhachar.

This action comes after recent verdicts from anti-terrorism courts, which sentenced multiple PTI leaders to 10-year prison terms for their roles in the May 9 incidents.

Meanwhile, PTI’s legal team, under the party founder’s direction, is intensifying efforts to challenge these convictions in the Supreme Court, with their appeals reportedly gaining traction.