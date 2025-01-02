Karachi, January 02, 2024: EcoStar, a flagship brand of DWP Group, has introduced its latest innovation in home appliances—the one-touch washing machine with real capacity—designed to deliver unmatched performance with its spacious drum and high-performance motor.

Setting itself apart from the current market practices, the One-Touch Washing Machine features a genuine drum capacity, ensuring users get the full size they pay for. While claims about capacity are often exaggerated in the market, EcoStar ensures it delivers on its promises. Designed with ‘Real Capacity’ in mind, their machines easily accommodate larger laundry loads, making them the perfect choice for households with substantial laundry needs.

The machine’s powerful motor ensures superior cleaning performance, tackling tough stains while maintaining energy efficiency. This robust design guarantees reliable and effective operation with every wash.

Built with a strong metal body, the one-touch washing machine with real capacity is designed for long-term durability, ensuring stable operation even during high-spin cycles. It also includes advanced smart fuzzy logic technology, which automatically adjusts water intake, temperature, wash time, and spin speed for optimal results.

With 12 specialized wash programs catering to various fabric types, from delicate silks to heavy-duty denim, the machine provides thorough cleaning while protecting your clothes. Additional features such as power failure memory and a digital touch panel enhance convenience and user-friendliness.

Available in Crown and Deluxe series, the One-Touch Washing Machine combines functionality with innovation, making it a standout choice for Pakistani households.

“The One-Touch Washing Machine delivers on two key priorities for our customers—real capacity and superior cleaning power,” said Rizwan Butt, COO DWP Consumer Electronics. “With this product, we aim to offer a reliable solution that simplifies laundry while providing excellent value.”

The EcoStar one-touch washing machine with real capacity is now available nationwide through authorized dealers, redefining laundry care for homes across Pakistan.