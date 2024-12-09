Karachi (09-12-2024) Iftikhar Ali Malik, former president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry and FPCCI, has stated that in order to protect Pakistan from the uncertainty in global markets, it is essential to diversify economic activities across various sectors, including technology, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing. The former SAARC Chamber president said that for a country like Pakistan, facing the complexities of the global economy, a strategy to diversify the economy could prove vital for sustainable growth and resilience. He emphasized that in today’s interconnected world, economies depend on each other.

Iftikhar Ali Malik further stated that by investing in various sectors, we can mitigate the risks associated with economic recessions in specific industries. Moreover, diversification promotes innovation and business trends. Promoting various industries not only creates employment opportunities but also fosters a culture of creativity and resilience. He stated that innovation is the driving force of economic growth, and diverse industries provide fertile ground for new ideas and inventions. “We can build a strong and resilient economy that can tackle the challenges of the modern world and promote sustainable growth and prosperity for all citizens of Pakistan,” he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik also mentioned that diversification enhances our global competitiveness because a diversified economy allows us to cater to a wide range of international markets. He further stated that this flexibility will provide Pakistan with a stable position in international trade and boost economic development.

Additionally, he explained that diversification also helps in regional development. By strategically investing in various sectors across different regions of the country, we can bridge the economic disparity between urban and rural areas. Iftikhar Ali Malik concluded that this inclusive approach not only uplifts communities but also strengthens the social fabric of our nation.