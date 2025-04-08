Karachi (April 8, 2025) – Malik Khuda Bakhsh, President of Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi Region), and Convenor of FPCCI Energy Standing Committee, congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his entire team, as well as Army Chief General Asim Munir, on the record reduction in electricity rates and their efforts to stabilize the national economy. He stated that the reduction in electricity rates for domestic and industrial consumers will boost the country’s industry, and as production costs decrease, exports will increase accordingly.

He further added that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the country is now on the right path, Pakistan has been saved from default, and is now moving toward progress. The country’s economic stability is creating new job opportunities, and the reduction in electricity costs will not only provide relief to the public but also boost exports.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh emphasized that the tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Pakistan are both a challenge to increase exports and an opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen its trade position and deepen its economic cooperation with the United States. He suggested that in order to maintain Pakistan’s competitive advantage over other countries exporting textiles, the U.S. should prioritize the import of soybeans, cotton, scrap, and petroleum products from Pakistan.

He also recommended that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government form a committee, headed by the Finance Minister, to negotiate with the U.S. regarding the tariffs. The committee should include former federal minister and business community leader Dr. Gohar Ejaz, former Punjab provincial minister and patron-in-chief of the United Business Group, S.M. Tanveer, President of FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, and Senior Vice President Saqib Fayaz Magon, along with distinguished businessmen from relevant sectors. The committee should consult with them to formulate effective policies for successful negotiations with U.S. high command.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh urged the government to send the economic team, led by the Finance Minister and the Commerce Minister, to the U.S. immediately, so they can engage in well-prepared negotiations to address the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and take advantage of opportunities to increase Pakistani exports. He further stated that, in addition to negotiations with the U.S., Pakistan needs to diversify its export markets and increase value addition. The U.S. is Pakistan’s largest export market and an important trade partner. Pakistan has been a key importer of U.S. cotton for many decades, so the U.S. administration should avoid policies that disproportionately harm Pakistan’s exports.