Karachi: For ten years, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), the makers of Peek Freans, has

remained committed to nourishing an inclusive society through supporting the Special

Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Unified Marathon. This partnership underscores EBM’s mission to

empower individuals of all abilities and champion equitable opportunities.

Recognized as one of Karachi’s most impactful initiatives, the SOP Unified Marathon unites

people from all walks of life to promote awareness and inclusion. This year’s event, held at

The Governor House, reinforced the power of community engagement in breaking social

barriers and encouraging acceptance through sports.

“Being part of this marathon for a decade reflects our unwavering commitment to

inclusivity and empowerment,” said Shahzain Munir, Executive Director of EBM. “At EBM,

we believe in nourishing lives not just through our products but by fostering a society where

everyone is valued and given equal opportunities.”

EBM employees actively contribute to the event’s success, volunteering in large numbers

and exemplifying the company’s commitment to positive social change.