Karachi: For ten years, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), the makers of Peek Freans, has
remained committed to nourishing an inclusive society through supporting the Special
Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Unified Marathon. This partnership underscores EBM’s mission to
empower individuals of all abilities and champion equitable opportunities.
Recognized as one of Karachi’s most impactful initiatives, the SOP Unified Marathon unites
people from all walks of life to promote awareness and inclusion. This year’s event, held at
The Governor House, reinforced the power of community engagement in breaking social
barriers and encouraging acceptance through sports.
“Being part of this marathon for a decade reflects our unwavering commitment to
inclusivity and empowerment,” said Shahzain Munir, Executive Director of EBM. “At EBM,
we believe in nourishing lives not just through our products but by fostering a society where
everyone is valued and given equal opportunities.”
EBM employees actively contribute to the event’s success, volunteering in large numbers
and exemplifying the company’s commitment to positive social change.
