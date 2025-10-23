KARACHI, October 23, 2025: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Pakistan’s leading FMCG company, has once again brought pride to the nation by becoming the first and only company from Pakistan to win the coveted Blue Dragon at the Dragons of Asia 2025 Awards, along with four other awards, in recognition of its purpose-driven and impactful communication.

EBM’s Anthem for Education campaign earned the prestigious Blue Dragon for Best Campaign in Pakistan, and a Gold Dragon in the Public Relations category, reflecting the company’s mission to advocate for Pakistan’s 26 million out-of-school children, and to spotlight education as a fundamental right. The campaign also earned a nomination for the Best Campaign in Asia category.

Peek Freans Sooper was also recognized with a Gold Dragon in the Loyalty category, applauded for its enduring legacy and innovative storytelling that continues to connect generations through shared values rooted in spreading joy.

The launch campaign for Heartbeats was honored with a Silver Dragon for its successful integration of multiple marketing channels and strategies. RIO OBO Magic’s launch campaign was also celebrated with a Black Dragon for its effective messaging under the Product Launch or Relaunch category. Speaking on the achievement, Shahzain Munir, Executive Director at EBM, said, “These awards are a testament to our belief that innovation-backed creativity grounded in purpose can drive real impact. At EBM, every campaign begins with care, for our people, our communities, and our shared future.”

EBM’s achievements at the Dragons of Asia follows the company’s outstanding performance at the Dragons of Pakistan Awards held earlier this year in September, where the company secured seven top honors across multiple categories, cementing its leadership in purposeful communication and creative excellence.

These latest accolades underscore EBM’s commitment to using meaningful storytelling as a force for good, inspiring change, uplifting communities, and driving important conversations nationwide.

