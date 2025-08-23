Easypaisa Digital Bank reported a pre-tax profit of Rs3.64 billion for the first six months of 2025, reflecting a 39.4 percent year-on-year growth, according to its financial results approved by the Board of Directors for the period ending June 30, 2025.

The profit surge was fueled by strong growth in digital lending, higher markup income, and increased fee revenue from payment services, despite the State Bank’s discount rate decline to 11 percent. Net markup income rose 15.6 percent, while non-markup income jumped 60.5 percent, driven by cash transactions, bundled products, corporate collections, and insurance services.

Operating expenses rose 9.6 percent, but the cost-to-income ratio improved notably, falling from 80.5 percent to 66.9 percent, mainly due to reduced compensation costs.

Easypaisa’s digital ecosystem also expanded, with monthly active users reaching 18.2 million. Customer deposits grew 41.3 percent year-on-year to Rs94.7 billion, with the bank maintaining an industry-leading CASA ratio of 98.1 percent and deposit costs at just 1.57 percent.

Advances stood at Rs27.7 billion, translating into a loan-to-deposit ratio of 25 percent. Non-performing loans accounted for 16.1 percent of the portfolio, backed by a coverage ratio of 91.4 percent. Meanwhile, equity rose to Rs16.8 billion, and the Capital Adequacy Ratio remained strong at 20.52 percent.