Islamabad, 26 March 2025: easypaisa digital bank has launched its very own digital insurance marketplace, making insurance more accessible, affordable, and convenient for millions of Pakistanis. The platform offers a comprehensive range of coverage for the Pakistani population, including health, life, mobile, income protection, vehicle insurance, domestic & international travel, and doctor consultations being offered through industry leaders in the insurance space such as EFU Life, EFU General, IGI Life, IGI General, WEBDOC, and oladoc.

Envisioning to make insurance products accessible for everyone, the newly launched insurance marketplace offers a one-month free subscription on all monthly plans, making coverage more affordable and transparent, with the convenience of immediate consultations with over 25,000 specialist doctors via video, audio, and discounted clinic and lab visits. The AI-powered Insurance Marketplace is transforming the way people access insurance by offering a smarter, faster, and more convenient experience. Users can engage in real-time conversations, instantly explore tailored insurance options, get their questions answered, and complete transactions with ease.

Jahanzeb Khan, President & CEO, easypaisa digital bank commented, “The launch of easypaisa digital bank’s insurance marketplace is a significant milestone. easypaisa has enabled digitized insurance-based products to increase the accessibility of insurance services to a wider segment of our society. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to enhance every aspect of the customer journey and provide millions with insurance services at their fingertips. This initiative symbolizes our relentless pursuit of enabling our customers with valuable services and protect them in times of need.”

Farhan Hassan, Head of Wallet Business, easypaisa digital bank, stated, “With its very own insurance marketplace, easypaisa digital bank is breaking long-standing barriers in the insurance sector. Our goal is to simplify and improve insurance penetration which stands at less than 1% across the country, making it more accessible and understandable for everyone, aligning with easypaisa’s broader vision of financial inclusion— and empowering users with innovative solutions that enhance their financial security.”

As Pakistan’s first digital bank to commence commercial operations, easypaisa continues to play a critical role in unlocking the immense potential of Pakistan’s emerging digital landscape, fostering economic growth, and creating sustainable pathways for development.