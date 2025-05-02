Karachi, May 02 2025: easypaisa digital bank was at the forefront of creating meaningful impact during Ramadan, processing over PKR 107 million in donations through its dedicated campaign, marking an 18% year-on-year increase from 2024.

To amplify the impact of each contribution, easypaisa pledged to donate PKR 1 for every PKR 20 contributed via the app, amounting to PKR 5.3 million. This initiative not only encouraged greater participation but also made a tangible difference in the lives of those who needed it most.

Donations were disbursed through several reputable charitable organizations, including Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Edhi Foundation, Al Khidmat Foundation, Maulana Tariq Jameel Foundation, and the Indus Hospital.

With over 50 listed donation partners on the platform, easypaisa’s initiative aimed to foster a spirit of compassion and generosity throughout Ramadan. The campaign saw more than 360,000 transactions, and a 34% YoY increase in total donation-related transactions.

Farhan Hassan, Head of Wallet Business, easypaisa digital bank, commented, “Enabling access to convenient and seamless donations through the easypaisa app remains a cornerstone of our mission to simplify financial transactions for everyone. During Ramadan, we empowered millions across Pakistan to donate and truly make a difference. easypaisa continues to spearhead the country’s digital financial services revolution. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and forging strategic collaborations, we remain committed to promoting financial inclusion and empowering communities.”

Hani Haider, Executive Director, Growth & Analytics, easypaisa digital bank, stated, “Enabling customers to donate securely and conveniently through our platform has proven to be a successful lever of growth for easypaisa. We proved that yet again in 2025, by becoming the platform of choice for our customers. At easypaisa, our aim is to engage our audiences, by helping them connect to the causes closest to their hearts – Processing over PKR 107m in collected donations from our customers during Ramadan, is proof of the trust our customers continue to place in us, and I am extremely thankful to our 50+ integrated partners in this endeavour, whose persistent efforts have made this campaign a resounding success. The PKR 5.3M amount contributed by easypaisa will help further establish our commitment towards this cause.”

With over 50 million registered users—representing one in four Pakistani adults—a robust 31% female user base, and 2.8 billion transactions processed in 2024 valued at PKR 9.7 trillion (approximately 9% of Pakistan’s GDP), easypaisa has cemented its role as a pivotal player in Pakistan’s evolving financial ecosystem.