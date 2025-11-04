Islamabasd- November 4, 2025: easypaisa digital bank and the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) – FAST University (Islamabad) have partnered to bridge the gap between academia and industry by advancing fintech education in Pakistan, linking theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on learning.

As part of this collaboration, experienced industry practitioners from the easypaisa team are leading a course titled “The Fintech Lab: Product Design, Analytics & Emerging Trends” for undergraduate Fintech/Business students enrolled at the FAST School of Management. The elective course covers product development, technology, strategy, and artificial intelligence, offering students a well-rounded and immersive experience in the fintech domain.

Farhan Hassan, Chief Digital Officer of easypaisa digital bank, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing this collaboration with Dr. Sadia Nadeem, Dean & Head, FAST School of Management, Islamabad, in the presence of organizational leaders from both organizations at a ceremony held last week.

This marks the beginning of a broader strategic collaboration between the university and Pakistan’s first digital bank, aimed at deepening students’ understanding of the fintech space and providing them with real-world insights, knowledge, skill set, and coaching needed to thrive in the field.

Farhan Hassan, Chief Digital Officer, easypaisa digital bank, commented, “At easypaisa, we are constantly finding ways to share our insights and knowledge with the industry and academia. This collaboration particularly helps us cultivate the next generation of fintech leaders by equipping them with the right tools and awareness to succeed. This collaboration with FAST University bridges the gap between classroom learning and practical experience, allowing industry practitioners to share real-world insights and shape future innovators in the fintech space.”

Dr Sadia Nadeem, Dean & Head, FAST School of Management, Islamabad, remarked, “The collaboration between easypaisa and FAST is a welcome sign, and signifies our commitment to equipping our students with the skills and acumen required to excel in today’s rapidly evolving Fintech and digital banking landscape. This partnership allows both entities to bring their strengths and contribute collectively for the betterment of Pakistan’s digital financial landscape.”

As Pakistan’s first digital bank, easypaisa is committed to delivering a robust, secure, and seamless banking experience. Representing one in every five Pakistani adults, a 31% women user base, and over 2.7 billion transactions processed in 2024 valued at PKR 9.5 trillion (moving approximately 9% of Pakistan’s GDP), easypaisa has firmly established itself as a key player in the country’s financial ecosystem.