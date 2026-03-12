Karachi: Founder and President of Pakistan Youth eCommerce Entrepreneurs (PYEE), Hunaen Zia, has said that providing proper and practical training in e- commerce and online business to the youth of Pakistan is the need of the hour so they can become self-reliant and contribute positively to the country’s economy.

Hunaen Zia said that the world is rapidly moving toward a digital economy, and Pakistan is also witnessing fast growth in the e-commerce sector. Pakistan’s e-commerce market has reached nearly $10. 4 billion in 2025, and it is expected to exceed $12 billion by 2027.

Hunaen Zia said that a large number of young people in Pakis