Karachi, December 29, 2025: DWP Technologies, a division of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerate, DWP Group, has been recognized as the FY25 Top Solution Provider for Emerging Markets in Datacenter and Storage Solutions at the prestigious Dell Technologies South Asia Partner Summit 2025.

This accolade is a testament to DWP Technologies’ relentless commitment to transforming Pakistan’s technology landscape through innovation and agility. As a Titanium Partner of Dell Technologies, DWP Technologies continues to empower enterprises with cutting-edge data center modernization and secure, scalable storage solutions.

The South Asia Partner Summit celebrates high-impact contributions across the region, and DWP Technologies' win reflects the outstanding value its solutions deliver in driving digital growth for Pakistani businesses and public sector organizations alike.

Rohail Bashir, Chief Operating Officer of DWP Technologies, while expressing his pride in the achievement, stated, “This award reflects the tireless dedication of our teams, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our strategic partnership with Dell Technologies. As Pakistan’s technology needs evolve rapidly, we are committed to pushing boundaries and leading the digital transformation journey with resilient, future-ready datacenter and storage solutions.”

"Our success in datacenter and storage solutions stems from our deep understanding of local market challenges and our ability to architect tailored infrastructures that address Pakistan's unique business requirements," said Tauqir Ahmed Rana, Country Head Solutions Department at DWP Technologies. "This recognition validates our solutions-first approach and our team's expertise in delivering enterprise-grade Dell Technologies infrastructure that drives measurable business outcomes for our clients across diverse industry verticals."

The award also underscores the growing momentum of DWP Technologies in the emerging markets space, aligned with Dell Technologies’ theme: “Symphony of Collaboration. Composing the Future.”

DWP Technologies continues to advance its vision of accelerating enterprise innovation, enabling organizations to unlock operational excellence and embrace new opportunities across the digital economy.

