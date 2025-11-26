DWP Technologies Wins Big at Cisco Partners Award Night 2024-2025

Karachi, 26th November, 2025: The Cisco Partners Award Night brought together key players from the IT Technology Sector to recognize outstanding achievements for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The event, hosted by Cisco and Ingram, celebrated the success and innovation of partners who have made significant contributions to the technology landscape.

Among the evening’s honorees, DWP Technologies received multiple accolades, including the Enterprise Partner of the Year FY 2025, Software Partner of the Year FY 2025, and the Individual Excellence Award, presented to Waseem Sher. These recognitions reflect the company’s ability to execute complex and large-scale projects with a high level of technical proficiency.

Speaking about the significance of the awards, Rohail Bashir, COO and Vice President at DWP Technologies (PVT) Ltd., commented, “We are incredibly proud of this recognition by Cisco and Ingram. These awards represent not only our technical capabilities but also the dedication of our team to delivering excellence in every project we undertake. It’s an affirmation of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing impactful solutions to our clients.”

The Cisco Partners Award Night highlights the achievements of organizations that have shown exceptional growth and contribution to the technology sector. For DWP Technologies, these awards are a reflection of the company’s expertise in delivering top-tier solutions, as well as its strength in executing large-scale projects in Pakistan.

Receiving the Top Enterprise and Software Partner of the Year award is a milestone that reinforces DWP Technologies reputation as a trusted partner in the technology space and underscores its continued role in advancing digital transformation within Pakistan.

