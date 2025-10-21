Lahore, October 21, 2025 – DWP Group successfully celebrated the graduation ceremony of its Tameer-e-Mustaqbil internship program in Lahore, marking the completion of an enriching journey for seven talented internees from the company’s Tech Division.

The ceremony served as a testament to DWP Group’s commitment to nurturing young talent and equipping Pakistan’s youth with the skills, mentorship, and corporate exposure needed to thrive in today’s dynamic professional landscape.

Leadership from multiple departments attended the event, including Taha Muhammad Naseem, Director, DWP Group, Rohail Basir, Chief Operating Officer, DWP Technologies, Naeem Bashir, General Manager Sales, Sabah-ud-Din Rana, Shoaib Younus, Head of Marketing, and Shakeela Qureshi, Head of Human Resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Taha Muhammad Naseem, Director, DWP Group, said, “At DWP Group, we believe that the future of Pakistan lies in empowering its youth with the right skills and opportunities. The Tameer-e-Mustaqbil program is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by offering real-world experience, mentorship, and a platform for innovation. Seeing these young individuals grow into confident professionals is a proud moment for all of us.”

Rohail Basir, Chief Operating Officer, DWP Technologies, added, “Our vision behind Tameer-e-Mustaqbil is to cultivate future-ready professionals who can lead with creativity and purpose. Each internee has shown remarkable potential and commitment throughout the program, and we are confident that they will carry forward DWP’s values of excellence and innovation in their future endeavors.”

Through Tameer-e-Mustaqbil, DWP Group continues to invest in the next generation of professionals by providing cross-functional exposure, hands-on training, and direct mentorship from industry leaders. The program’s structure, which includes weekly learning labs, real-time projects, and “Intern Diaries”, ensures a well-rounded learning experience designed to prepare participants for the challenges of the modern workplace.

The graduation of the 2025 cohort not only marks the successful completion of an internship but also symbolizes the beginning of promising careers, fueled by ambition, learning, and a shared vision for Pakistan’s bright future.